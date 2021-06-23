Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Charles gave Harry and Meghan ‘substantial sum’ despite their claim to be financially cut off

By Chiara Giordano
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNo0r_0adXo0Vu00

The Prince of Wales helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a “substantial sum” of money after they quit as working royals, despite Harry claiming his family “literally cut me off financially”.

Accounts show Charles continued to fund the Sussexes until the summer of 2020, with a senior Clarence House spokesperson saying he allocated them the generous amount of money.

However, the duke told Oprah Winfrey he stopped getting financial support from his family in the first quarter of that year.

Funding for both Charles’s sons - the Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge - and their families contributed to a £4.5 million bill for the prince.

Harry and Meghan were still listed as receiving money from Charles’s Duchy of Cornwall income, despite quitting the monarchy at the end of March last year.

The funding bill - plus other expenditure including Charles’s capital expenditure and transfer to reserves - dropped by almost £1.2m in the financial year after the Sussexes stopped being senior royals.

A senior Clarence House spokesperson said: “As we’ll all remember in January 2020 when the duke and duchess announced that they were going to move away from the working royal family, the duke said that they would work towards becoming financially independent.

“The Prince of Wales allocated a substantial sum to support them with this transition.

“That funding ceased in the summer of last year. The couple are now financially independent.”

Asked about the discrepancy over the Duke of Sussex’s remark, the Clarence House spokesperson said: “I wouldn’t acknowledge that they are dramatically different. All I can tell you are the facts.”

A spokesperson for the Sussexes insisted there was no difference in timeline, and that Harry was actually referring to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which runs from April to July.

“You are conflating two different timelines and it’s inaccurate to suggest that there’s a contradiction,” Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QorN7_0adXo0Vu00

“The duke’s comments during the Oprah interview were in reference to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which starts annually in April.

“This is the same date that the ‘transitional year’ of the Sandringham agreement began and is aligned with the timeline that Clarence House referenced.”

In his Oprah interview, Harry said his family cut him off financially “in the first quarter of 2020”.

The Clarence House spokesperson described the couple’s departure from the working royal family as “a matter of enormous sadness to the family”, adding: “I betray no confidence when I say they’ve been very successful in becoming financially independent.”

Harry and Meghan signed multimillion-pound deals with Netflix and Spotify, with the duke telling Ms Winfrey he secured these to pay for his financial comfort.

He said he had the £7m sum Diana left him and “without that we would not have been able to do this”.

Pre-Megxit, the duke and duchess’s joint wealth was estimated to be £18 million, but will have been boosted substantially by their high-profile deals.

Additional reporting by Press Association

View All 39 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
86K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Of Cornwall#Prince Of Wales#Royal Family#Duchess Of Sussex#Duke Of Sussex#Uk#House#Press Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Prince Edward speaks out on ‘difficult’ Harry and Meghan family rift, saying it’s ‘very sad’

The rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family has been “difficult for everyone”, the Earl of Wessex has said. Speaking on what would have been his father the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday, Edward said all senior royals had faced “excessive” media intrusion over the years, adding: “We’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Kate Middleton says she has yet to meet Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, says she has yet to meet Lilibet, the newborn daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex . “We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon," Kate said Friday, when asked by reporters about her new niece while participating in a visit to an English preschool with first lady Jill Biden .
CelebritiesSofia News Agency

Harry and Meghan Celebrate Birth of Baby Daughter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of a daughter they have named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Harry and Meghan’s daughter, who was born in hospital in California on Friday, weighed 7lb 11oz (3.4kg) and has been named after the family nickname for the Queen, the baby’s great-grandmother. Her middle name was chosen to honour her late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales, the couple said. The baby is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and is eighth in line to the throne.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making fun of Spotify? Their £ 18 million deal has not paid off

The prince harry Y Meghan Markle they signed last year a £ 18 million deal with Spotify and so far they have only broadcast 35 minutes of content with their program «Archewell Audio«. The millionaire figure that the Duke of Sussex, 36, and her husband, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, will receive, have attracted attention with so little time of content created.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Prince Charles’s snub of his grandson Archie has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle disgruntled

The Prince carlos is clear about his plans when he inherits the royal throne from his mother, the Queen isabel II. Although it is not known when he will take power, as it will happen when His Majesty abdicates or dies, the 72-year-old Prince of Wales plans to reduce the monarchy after becoming king of England. For this, he will make sure that his grandson, Archie Harrison, 2, eldest son of prince harry Y Meghan Markle, never be a prince.