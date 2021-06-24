Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Gigi Hadid Swears by This $5 Concealer That's Casually Still on Sale Post-Prime Day

By Zarah Kavarana
In Style
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's not every day you come across an affordable beauty basic that's beloved by both makeup-savvy supermodels and broke college students. But with 55,000 glowing five-star ratings on Amazon, Maybelline's under-$10 Instant Age Rewind Concealer has proven itself worthy of gracing the makeup bags of celebrity artists and sleep-deprived amateurs alike. Even Gigi Hadid is on board with its brightening and color-correcting properties (she is the face of Maybelline, after all), but make no mistake - this holy grail concealer is her go-to for good reason.

www.instyle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gigi Hadid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Day#Makeup Artists#Maybelline#Shop#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Hair Carefashionweekdaily.com

The Founder Of Emi Jay—Kendall Jenner And Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Hair Accessories Brand!—Started Her Company At Just 14

Julianne Goldmark, founder of popular accessories brand Emi Jay, was no average teenager. She began chasing her passion at a young age, starting her business in 2009 in the guest room of her family home—not knowing it would become what it is today. The Daily chatted with Goldmark about what it was like building a brand from the tender age of 14, how she’s mastered the art of trend-forecasting and social media, and why she tapped lockdown as the inspiration for her latest collection—a colorful summer capsule that’s available today!
CelebritiesVogue

In Other News, Gigi Hadid Is Now A Baker’s Apprentice

Cast your mind back to last summer, when Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with an everything-bagel cake so good it brought the model to tears. The mastermind behind the frosting-covered creation? One Buddy Valastro, star of America’s reality TV hit Cake Boss, which chronicles operations at his family-run bakery Carlo’s in Hoboken, New Jersey. (In case you had any lingering doubts about the extent of Hadid’s Cake Boss fandom, she also commissioned Valastro to make a cake for partner Zayn Malik’s 28th birthday in January in the shape of a Bradford Football Club jersey.)
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

Gigi Hadid’s Seriously Stylish Slides Are Only $99 — Get Them Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Gigi Hadid has mastered the art of keeping a low profile, especially since giving birth to her daughter Khai in late 2020. Privacy in her personal life is clearly important to the supermodel, but she keeps fans updated on Instagram and occasionally pops up in a paparazzi shot!
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Gigi Hadid's favourite sandals have a lookalike pair on Amazon for just £20

Everyone is obsessed with chunky sandals this summer. The original and arguably the best are Birkenstocks, with celebrity fans including Gigi Hadid, Alexa Chung and Katie Holmes. They come with a price tag of around £60, but if you want to wear the look for less, we've found just the thing - Amazon has a pair of lookalikes for less than £20.
Hair CareElle

Gigi Hadid's Favorite Curling Iron Is On Sale Right Now During Amazon Prime Day

For the beauty lovers in the world, ready your wallets: T3 is having a massive sale on their hair tools. The favorite of It girls like Gigi Hadid and Emma Chamberlain, this fancy schmancy hair tool brand is giving massive discounts to some of their bestselling tools, including curling irons and dryers. If you're looking to celebrate Hot Girl Summer with some beachy waves or a stunning blowout, there's never been a better time to shop 'till you drop and finally own one of these iconic tools. Below, find four of the best–and best discounted–items you can buy now for a fraction of their original price.
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Gigi Hadid’s Father’s Day Instagram Of Zayn & Khai Is Adorable

Gigi Hadid dropped an adorable picture of Zayn Malik and Khai on Instagram for Father’s Day, and considering the celeb couple rarely shows off their baby girl and this marked Malik’s first-ever Father’s Day, the tribute was extra cute. In the post, Hadid celebrated Malik on his first year as a dad. Gigi Hadid’s Father’s Day Instagram of Zayn and Khai will certainly melt your heart.
MakeupSHAPE

Amazon Prime Day Is Over, But This Bestselling Mascara Is Still On Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This year's Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but if you forgot to snag a mascara while loading up on massage guns and leggings or just finished your go-to tube (ugh, timing!), you're in luck. That's because one of the bestselling mascaras on the virtual marketplace is still on sale, and with 4.5 stars from nearly 65,000 ratings, you can be sure it's a good pick.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Gigi Hadid Fed Up With Zayn Malik’s Partying?

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cruising toward a break-up? One report says that Hadid thinks Malik needs to take fatherhood more seriously and ditch his partying ways. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Gigi & Zayn: Tense Times’. According to OK!, tensions are high between Malik and Hadid after he got in...
Hair CareHarper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber's hairstylist just leaked her DIY setting spray recipe

We all know that infuriating feeling, when you've spent what feels like hours blow-drying and curling your hair, only for it to drop as soon as you step outside. Well, thanks to Hailey Bieber and her A-list hairstylist Jen Atkin (who is also the founder of Ouai) we now know the solution.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Gigi Hadid's $35 Jeans Can Be Styled In So Many Different Ways

These days, high-street fashion brands are generating just as much buzz with each collection as luxury houses do. One way labels like H&M and UNIQLO attract interest is by teaming up with popular designer labels. Just this year alone, you had collabs such as H&M x Simone Rocha, Target with Christopher John Rogers, and UNIQLO x JW Anderson. Thanks to these partnerships, it’s easier than ever to invest in more affordable versions of your favorite contemporary brands. Celebrities, it turns out, are fans of this too, as evidenced by Gigi Hadid’s Brock Collection x H&M outfit. The model got her hands on several pieces from the new launch — a floral tank and a pair of straight-leg blue jeans — for a complete look that was under $50.