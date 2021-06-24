Gigi Hadid Swears by This $5 Concealer That's Casually Still on Sale Post-Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's not every day you come across an affordable beauty basic that's beloved by both makeup-savvy supermodels and broke college students. But with 55,000 glowing five-star ratings on Amazon, Maybelline's under-$10 Instant Age Rewind Concealer has proven itself worthy of gracing the makeup bags of celebrity artists and sleep-deprived amateurs alike. Even Gigi Hadid is on board with its brightening and color-correcting properties (she is the face of Maybelline, after all), but make no mistake - this holy grail concealer is her go-to for good reason.