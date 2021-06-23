Cancel
Faye Webster on finding comfort in life and the joy of playing games

By The FADER, Shaad D'Souza
The FADER
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest episode of The FADER Interview podcast, Shaad D’Souza speaks with singer-songwriter Faye Webster about the making of her fourth studio album, I Know I’m Funny Haha. The FADER Interview is a brand new podcast series in which the world’s most exciting musicians talk with the staff of...

www.thefader.com
Hannah Cohen
#Playing Games#Music Group#Souvenir#Design#Fader Interview#Atlanta Millionaires Club#Canadian#Americana#The Fader Podcast
Celebritiesbigtakeover.com

Interview: Faye Webster

When Faye Webster released her first album, Run & Tell, in 2015, her sound leaned hard into an alt-country vibe and was punctuated by twangy pedal steel guitar playing. It’s a remarkably well-written and mature debut made even more stunning considering Webster was just 15-years-old when the album was released.
Minneapolis, MNtmpresale.com

Faye Webster in Minneapolis, MN – pre-sale passcode

A Faye Webster pre-sale password is available below for our members: During this exclusive presale you have got the chance to buy performance tickets before the public!. Seems to us like this is probably your only opportunity ever to see Faye Webster live in Minneapolis, MN!. Here is what we...
CelebritiesStereogum

Faye Webster Reaches For Happiness, Kind Of

Faye Webster is an overthinker. It’s not hard to tell from her music, which is layered with fantasies and anxieties. Her hit “Kingston” begins with the line, “The day that I met you/ I started dreaming,” which promises both excitement and danger within just a few words. Yet the Atlanta-based...
MLBPaste Magazine

Faye Webster Crushes on Ronald Acuña Jr. in "A Dream with a Baseball Player"

Ahead of her new record I Know I’m Funny haha, Atlanta singer/songwriter Faye Webster has shared a third and final single before the album arrives this Friday, June 25, via Secretly Canadian. “A Dream with a Baseball Player,” inspired by her hometown MLB team’s star player, Ronald Acuña Jr., is out now alongside a music video. Meanwhile, Webster has expanded her upcoming headlining tour, adding North American shows set for February and March of 2022.
Celebritiesundertheradarmag.com

Faye Webster Shares Video for New Song “A Dream With a Baseball Player” and Announces New Tour Dates

Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Faye Webster is releasing her new album, I Know I’m Funny haha, this Friday via Secretly Canadian. Now she has shared the album’s horn-backed “A Dream With a Baseball Player,” via a video for it. She has also announced some new 2022 tour dates. The song is about Webster’s teenage crush on Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Webster later met him when she was invited to sing at a Braves game in 2019. Swinsky directed the music video. Watch it below, followed by Webster’s upcoming tour dates.
Entertainmentpasstheaux.co

Faye Webster playing Fonda Theatre in February

Atlanta-based indie folk singer Faye Webster has a new album coming this Friday, and she’ll be in Los Angeles next February!. Faye Webster will play the Fonda Theatre on Thursday, February 10. The singer drops her fourth full-length record I Know I’m Funny haha this Friday (via Secretly Canadian), and just dropped the video for her latest single “A Dream With a Baseball Player”.
MusicThe Guardian

One to watch: Faye Webster

The metrics of musical success are in constant flux. You know you’ve done good work, though, when your song ends up on a Barack Obama end-of-year list. Faye Webster’s song Better Distractions made the cut in 2020. A classy country-soul number about adjusting to heartbreak, it finally catapulted this exquisite Atlanta singer-songwriter into national – and international – attention.
Celebritiesinterviewmagazine.com

Faye Webster’s Divine Comedy

Faye Webster knows she’s funny—and if you know Faye Webster, you probably know that already. That’s because she declares it proudly in the title of her new album, I Know I’m Funny haha, whose ebullient profundity delivers on its name. After achieving indie songstress cult status with 2019’s Atlanta Millionaires Club, her third record and Secretly Canadian debut, Webster ditched her signature visor and returned to her guitar. Webster began 2020 with the goal of recording an ambitious album, unaware that the desperate times ahead—and the desperate measures it necessitated, including bedroom recording sessions and GarageBand production—would deliver one that exceeds expectations. It’s at once sweeping and specific, grounded in slice of life storytelling, not unlike the stuff of comic greats. With her distinctly delicate croon—frayed at the edges with a folkish rasp—Webster sings and writes of the whimsical nothings of contemporary life. The video for “Cheers,” which features the real-life heavyweights of Atlanta’s dirt bike scene, shows Webster wondering aloud if she’ll get married before her brothers do; “A Dream with a Baseball Player” is a playful ode to her youthful crush on the Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. While some of Webster’s strongest work hinges on the well-trodden topic of unrequited love, I Know I’m Funny haha positions Webster at the altar of Pitchfork reader worship, if she wasn’t there already. And that’s nothing to laugh about.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Faye Webster: "When I first got a guitar that really felt like it was a part of me, that's when I started to realize I was the player I wanted to be"

Faye Webster is often driven by her changing obsessions. The singer-songwriter has a reputation as a musician, a photographer (shooting for Killer Mike, among many others) and a yo-yo master. Over lockdown, it was games – anything from chess to consoles. When she gets into something, she’s fixated until she feels like she’s completed it. Music, however – with all its meandering, surprising and undefinable progression – seems to have been the constant.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
American Songwriter

Faye Webster Knows She’s Funny

Faye Webster is a born-product of Atlanta, Georgia. Literally born there in 1998, her upbringing around the vibrant Southern city’s spirit proved to be the perfect formula for shaping an inimitably talented songwriter. Known for a dreamy, pedal-steel-laced sound and poetic lyricism that expressively speaks to the experience of her generation—through a straightforward, candidly personal lens—her 2019 record Atlanta Millionaires Club rightfully earned her a devoted following. Impressively, considering her age, it was her third album, and it served as the primary launching pad for her unique blend of indie, country and just sheer classic song-smithing.
MusicNo Depression

Faye Webster’s ‘I Know I’m Funny haha’ Subverts Romantic Conventions With Insightful Wit

Nothing is as simple as it first appears in the engaging music of Faye Webster. On her terrific fourth album, I Know I’m Funny haha, the charming Atlanta native spins time-tested tales of romantic longing, disappointment, and occasionally satisfaction, setting her gently tremulous voice to dreamy summertime melodies punctuated by ethereal steel guitar, mellow keyboards, and other soothing touches. Zoom in for a closer look, however, and disparate details emerge, suggesting more nuanced stories. It’s like looking at a familiar photograph and discovering surprising elements in the background.
