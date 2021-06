The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will now hold a previously scheduled emergency meeting during a regularly scheduled ACIP meeting on June 23 – 25 to discuss the benefit-risk of COVID mRNA vaccines in adolescents and young adults. This meeting was supposed to be an emergency meeting on June 18 but cancelled due to observation of the Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday.