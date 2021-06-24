Was The Amazon Echo Auto Prime Day’s Biggest Steal?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day 2021 officially begins on June 21, and Walmart's "Deals for Days" sale starts a day earlier, but the anticipation for a good Prime Day deal is already high. Since headphones and earbuds are always near the top of many people's Prime Day wish lists, we're monitoring the best deals available now and keeping an eye on price cuts we think might return for Prime Day. Models from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Samsung, Beats and others are often well discounted on Prime Day -- and the sales aren't limited to just one type of headphone or earbud, either. You can pick up excellent deals on in-ear, on-ear and over-ear styles, as well as noise-canceling and true-wireless options.