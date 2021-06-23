Reel report for week of June 24

The bass continue to bite on a mixture of topwater baits, swimbaits, and soft plastics. Early morning and into the afternoon seems to be the best time to target these fish on topwater. Popular spots include the west shore of Lake 2 and the northeast portion of Lake 4. The catfish continue to bite on a mixture of shrimp, mackerel, and nightcrawlers. popular spots include the west shore of Lake 4 and the southwest corner of Lake 3. The bluegill have been biting on mealworms and wax worms. Popular spots include the west side of Lake 2 under the bridge and the south shore of Lake 1. Our next scheduled stock will take place on Friday, June 25. A portion of the Lakes will be closed in order to give the fish time to acclimate. Be sure to join us on Thursday, June 24 from 5 PM to 11:30 PM for our next Summer Night Fishing event! No California State License needed, just a Santee Lakes daily permit. Lanterns are required, radios will not be permitted, pets are not permitted, and please be sure to pick up your trash at the end of the event!