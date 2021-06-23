Cancel
Reel report for week of June 24

Taos News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbiquiú Lake: Fishing for bass and walleye was fair. Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using stink bait. Animas River: Water flow below Aztec Monday morning was 1,670 cfs. Albuquerque Area Drains: We had no reports from anglers this week. Bluewater Lake: Fishing for tiger muskie was good...

