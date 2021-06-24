737-10 Tests To Help Define New Boeing Relationship With Regulators

US air safety regulators have notified Boeing that the aviation giant's newest widebody plane will require more than two years of additional testing and analysis before it can be certified. The Federal Aviation Administration formally set the timetable for the 777X, saying the jet is "not yet ready" to advance to the next stage of evaluation, according to a letter to the company reviewed Monday by AFP. Based on inputs from Boeing on the 777X and the test flights conducted so far, certification is "realistically going to be mid to late 2023," said Ian Won, an acting manager in the FAA's aircraft certification service, in the May 13 letter. Boeing has pushed back the timeframe for the new aircraft several times and previously discussed a "late 2023" schedule for certification. The Seattle Times first reported on the FAA letter which it described as "sternly worded."