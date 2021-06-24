Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

737-10 Tests To Help Define New Boeing Relationship With Regulators

Aviation Week
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst flights are a major event in the life of any aircraft, but for Boeing the June 18 test debut of the 737-10 carried extra significance as a symbol of resurgence for both the MAX program and the wider company. At 143 ft. 8 in. long overall—compared to just over 138 ft. for the 737-9—the 737-10...

aviationweek.com
#Regulators#Max
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

BAE Systems to Produce More EW Systems for Lockheed-Built F-35 Aircraft

BAE Systems‘ U.S. subsidiary will deliver Lot 16 electronic warfare systems and associated items for Lockheed Martin‘s F-35 Lightning II aircraft production. The company said Monday BAE Systems Inc. will provide full units, retrofit kits and spare parts of the AN/ASQ-239 EW system, which offers both electronic attack and defense features to support the fighter jet’s threat engagement activities.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

US regulator says new Boeing 777X needs more testing

US air safety regulators have notified Boeing that the aviation giant's newest widebody plane will require more than two years of additional testing and analysis before it can be certified. The Federal Aviation Administration formally set the timetable for the 777X, saying the jet is "not yet ready" to advance to the next stage of evaluation, according to a letter to the company reviewed Monday by AFP. Based on inputs from Boeing on the 777X and the test flights conducted so far, certification is "realistically going to be mid to late 2023," said Ian Won, an acting manager in the FAA's aircraft certification service, in the May 13 letter. Boeing has pushed back the timeframe for the new aircraft several times and previously discussed a "late 2023" schedule for certification. The Seattle Times first reported on the FAA letter which it described as "sternly worded."
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Zeroavia Acquires 228s To Test Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Propulsion

Hydrogen propulsion startup ZeroAvia has secured two Dornier 228s for use as test aircraft for development of its 600-kW fuel-cell propulsion system for 19-passenger airliners. Regional airline Aurigny in the UK and aviation services group AMC Aviation in the U.S. are providing the aircraft. The... Subscription Required. Zeroavia Acquires 228s...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Operating in a New Space Age: Does Space Security Matter to Industry?

The world is entering a new space age, where commercial actors are taking on bigger roles and entering new markets. In parallel, the increase in space activities and the number of actors entering the space domain is causing a more complex threat environment, characterised by dual-use technologies, few transparency mechanisms and unclear rules and norms for behaviour. The recent UNGA Res. 75/36 is a renewed attempt to initiate a global discussion on reducing space threats through norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviors.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

European Summer Bizav Activity Back To 2019 Levels, Study Says

Europe’s business aviation activity returned to 2019 levels during the first three weeks of June, while U.S. business jet and turboprop traffic is running 20% ahead, according to WingX Advance data. Worldwide activity, meanwhile, is 7% higher for the same period compared to two years ago. At the... Subscription Required.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Airbus Helicopters Trials Tech to Improve MRO Efficiency

Airbus Helicopters is testing a new solution to make MRO processes significantly more efficient. The proof of concept from JPB Systeme, called Smart Washer, eliminates the need for technicians to manually check the tightening torque level of bolts, which can be particularly time-consuming if it... Airbus Helicopters Trials Tech to...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Boeing’s Calhoun On AAM

In an exclusive interview with Aviation Week, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun commented on a variety of strategic initiatives, including advanced air mobility. “Wisk is probably the highest on our list as a program I want to do and double down on,” Calhoun says. “It’s electric. It displaces an incredibly... Subscription...
Aerospace & Defensemorns.ca

Boeing begins testing 737-10 Max

Boeing has successfully completed a test flight of the 737-10 Max, the largest variant in the family. The airplane took off from Renton Field in Renton, Washington, at 10:07 and landed at 12:38 at Boeing Field in Seattle. “The airplane performed beautifully,” said 737 chief pilot, Jennifer Henderson. “The profile...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Boeing Launches New Round Of T-7A Flight Tests

Boeing on June 22 launched Phase II flight testing of the company-owned T-7A prototype in St. Louis. The three flights logged by the future U.S. Air Force jet trainer were the first in several months. By last fall, the first two prototype aircraft had completed 246 sorties before entering a...
Seattle, WAatlanticcitynews.net

Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 jet beginning certification process

SEATTLE, Washington: The latest and largest 737 edition from Boeing -- the MAX 10 -- is being introduced as part of Boeing's recovery after the earlier Max was grounded over safety concerns. The new jet, a larger variation of Boeing's top-selling narrow-bodied aircraft family, has been flown over Washington state,...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Forgotten Boeing 737 Variant? A Look At The -600

The Boeing 737-600 has never been popular a popular aircraft. There are just 12 in active use across three operators: ‘Janet’ (operating for the US Air Force by AECOM Federal Services); Air Algerie; and Tunisair. The two airline operators have just six active 736s. While WestJet has 13, all are currently stored – but they’re bookable from August onwards. Will they return?
Aerospace & DefenseBakersfield Californian

After first flight, 737 Max 10 won't fly passengers until Boeing gets more safety measures approved

After the fourth and largest model of Boeing's 737 Max had landed safely in Seattle at the end of its first flight Friday, Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said the reason for the extended certification process ahead is that Boeing needs time to develop and certify the additional safety enhancements to the Max demanded in particular by the European aviation regulator after the two fatal crashes.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
MarketWatch

Boeing's biggest 737 Max begins test program, completes first flight

Boeing Co. said late Friday that its 737-10, the largest jet in the 737 Max family, completed its "successful" first flight, kicking off a test program for the plane. The plane is expected to begin service in 2023 after testing and certification. "The 737-10 is an important part of our customers' fleet plans, giving them more capacity, greater fuel efficiency and the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane," said Stan Deal, chief executive of Boeing's commercial airplanes unit. The 737-10 can carry up to 230 passengers, with environmental improvements such as fewer carbon emissions, and less noise. Shares of Boeing were flat in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day 0.8% lower. Boeing flagged a new, electrical-related problem with 737 Max jets in early April. The Max jets were grounded for nearly two years following two deadly crashes in late 2018 and early 2019 connected to a faulty anti-stall feature.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Boeing Conducts 737 MAX 10 Taxi Tests

Boeing is conducting the final taxi tests of its first 737 MAX 10 aircraft. Eagle-eyed planespotters have spied the MAX 10 out and about at Renton in preparation for its first flight, rumored to be occurring any day. The MAX 10 is the fourth version of the MAX family. To date, 20 customers have ordered 550 of the MAX 10s.
Aerospace & Defensewibqam.com

FAA mandates Boeing 737 MAX inspections for key automated flight system

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued a directive for Boeing requiring operators of 737 MAX airplanes to conduct additional inspections for the plane’s automated flight control system. The directive makes mandatory instructions released by Boeing in December that recommend that planes with more than 6,000...
Aerospace & DefenseLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Ryanair set to receive first Boeing 737 MAX

DUBLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Ryanair's first Boeing. 737 MAX jet will arrive in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon. after the airline took possession of the plane earlier in the. "We are delighted to take delivery of our first new. technology Gamechanger aircraft," Group Chief Executive Michael. O'Leary said in an...
Aerospace & Defensethedrive.com

New Systems For Navigation In GPS Denied Combat Environments Tested In Air Force's Agile Pod

The Air Force is preparing to fight without GPS via new navigational technologies that could be essential to winning tomorrow's wars. The U.S. Air Force's Strategic Development Planning & Experimentation Office, or SDPE, in cooperation with the U.S. Navy, has announced a successful demonstration of a new concept of operations for Precision, Navigation and Timing, or PNT. The concept combines new software architectures with existing PNT technologies that could allow the services to operate in GPS-denied environments, which is becoming a growing concern as peer-state rivals continue to advance GPS spoofing and denial techniques.
Industryworldairlinenews.com

REX secures two additional Boeing 737-800s

Rex today announced it had signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a lessor for the lease of two Boeing 737-800NGs. The two aircraft are expected to arrive in late August, increasing the 737 fleet to eight, and are scheduled to enter service on Rex’s domestic network in September. Rex’s...