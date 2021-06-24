'Forever Marilyn' or #MeToo Marilyn? Monroe Sculpture Stirs Up Commotion In Palm Springs

The 25-foot sculpture of famed Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe recently has been relocated to Palm Springs, California, to attract tourists -- but not without controversy. After spending time in Chicago, New Jersey, and Connecticut, the sculpture will make its way back to the small Southern California city. "Forever Marilyn" can be considered a historic staple piece that is known to bring in tourists and previously did just that in its last Palm Springs endeavor from 2012 until 2014.