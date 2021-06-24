Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Springs, CA

'Forever Marilyn' or #MeToo Marilyn? Monroe Sculpture Stirs Up Commotion In Palm Springs

By Ashley Palya
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 25-foot sculpture of famed Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe recently has been relocated to Palm Springs, California, to attract tourists -- but not without controversy. After spending time in Chicago, New Jersey, and Connecticut, the sculpture will make its way back to the small Southern California city. "Forever Marilyn" can be considered a historic staple piece that is known to bring in tourists and previously did just that in its last Palm Springs endeavor from 2012 until 2014.

www.ibtimes.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#The City Council#Covid#Cnn#The Art Newspaper#Theartnewspaper#Change Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Desert
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...