How to Spec Your 2021 Buick Encore GX Entry-Level Luxury SUV

Buying an entry-level luxury SUV can be a great way to get all of the features and qualities you want from a seemingly more expensive vehicle without breaking through your budget. SUV options like the 2021 Buick Encore GX sit on the cusp of average and luxury, but the price is surprisingly low. It’s far from the most popular SUV in its price range, too, where most people prefer the common options from Nissan and Toyota. Because of that, the 2021 Buick Encore GX stands out from the crowd, and if you’re interested in getting the best value out of it, here are the best ways to spec one out, according to Edmunds.