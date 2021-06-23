Fighting the good fight: New detox center coming to Taos
Steve Fuhlendorf is on a mission -- to start up a detox center that can serve Taoseños and break the cycle of trauma for those addicted to drugs or alcohol. "The whole goal is to get them in a place where they are completely separated from the substance they were misusing, and from the environment -- the people -- who might have been facilitating that use," said Fuhlendorf, a community coordinator for Recovery Friendly Taos.www.taosnews.com