Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 13 seconds. AL-Sharqiya Aviation LLC (“ASA”), the first and only commercial helicopter operator in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced that it will shortly take delivery of its first Airbus H145D3 helicopter, leased from the Milestone Aviation Group Limited (“Milestone”). Not only is this the first five-bladed Airbus H145 for ASA, but it is also the first to be delivered to a customer in the Middle East.