Clarinda, IA

Clarinda Foundation honors outgoing treasurer, adds new board member

By Staff Report
clarindaherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors held their annual meeting May 17. At that meeting board officers for the year beginning June 1 were elected. Those officers are president, Bobbie Jo Allbaugh; vice president, Scott Brown; treasurer, Mark Walter; and Beckie T. Finch, executive director, was appointed as board secretary. Outgoing Board member and treasurer Dan McClure was recognized and Cynthia “Cindy” Alvarez was newly elected.

