Clarinda Foundation honors outgoing treasurer, adds new board member
The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors held their annual meeting May 17. At that meeting board officers for the year beginning June 1 were elected. Those officers are president, Bobbie Jo Allbaugh; vice president, Scott Brown; treasurer, Mark Walter; and Beckie T. Finch, executive director, was appointed as board secretary. Outgoing Board member and treasurer Dan McClure was recognized and Cynthia “Cindy” Alvarez was newly elected.clarindaherald.com