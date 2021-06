MILTON — The Milton YMCA is distributing free lunches throughout the summer for children ages 1 to 18. Food packages include five lunches, with milk. The lunches can be picked up: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the Milton Middle School; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Milton Public Library; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at White Deer Elementary School; 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Milton YMCA Elm Street entrance; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the Sh ikellamy High School; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Sunbury Community Pool; 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesdays at Sunbury's memorial Acres; and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at Priestley Forsythe Memorial Library, Milton.