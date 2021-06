In too many parts of the U.S., the response to Brown v. Board of Education was not so much, “I guess we’ll have to stop that” so much as “Okay, we can work around that.” One workaround was the segregation academies—private schools that provided parents a means of keeping their children out of integrated public schools. Another technique was school district secession—facilitating white flight by simply carving away the white portion of a diverse school district.