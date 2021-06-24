New rec track and field program underway

BETHEL — Heavy rain did little to deter the more than 20 kids who turned out for the inaugural day of the Bethel Rec Youth Track and Field Program Monday morning. The hour and a half long program, which will run the next five weeks on Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 8:30 a.m., is all about getting kids outside and active and teaching them some of the fundamentals of track and field, an activity Bethel Rec Director Mary Scanlon thinks is gaining popularity in many Maine communities.