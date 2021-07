Tomatoes are a popular fruit-bearing plant to grow for many of us living in Colorado. Growing tomatoes can be exciting, exhausting and frustrating. One of the most exciting and best things about growing your own tomatoes is being able to go out in your garden and pick a few for your meals. Whether you are using them for a salad or if you are quite ambitious and making your own spaghetti sauce, the ability to have tomatoes available in your garden is awesome! The most disappointing thing about growing your own tomatoes is realizing that the plant is not doing well and is not producing the fruit you were expecting.