Ex-Amish pyrotechnician ready to put on a show again in Arthur

ARTHUR — Just talking about it, Larry Schlabach felt knots in his stomach. For the past 20 years, he’s improved and perfected the 3-minute, 20-second awe-inspiring pyrotechnic display he puts on in the middle of Arthur’s massive 20-minute fireworks show. Tens of thousands of people come to the town of 2,500 to take in his work. He’s put in thousands of hours crafting the fireballs and “Niagara Falls” fireworks that make up the display. Experience, though, doesn’t keep his insides from turning as he describes the lead to the show.