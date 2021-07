Party in these parts will take place July 7 in Paris, Ill.,. and include a diploma ceremony, a celebratory parade and one ecstatic 102-year-old. Gladys Wright was on track to turn the tassel in 1936 when she was sidetracked by illness. Undeterred and aided by Paris Union School District 95, the Edgar County go-getter reached her goal last week by completing the necessary online coursework.