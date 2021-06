One of the few class of 2022 members with an offer from Kentucky is on campus right now. Shaedon Sharpe, a highly-ranked shooting guard who is originally from Canada, is currently on an official visit to see the Kentucky Wildcats campus. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Sharpe posted to his Instagram earlier on Friday that he was down inside the Joe Craft Center practice gym. He initially received his scholarship offer from head coach John Calipari and staff back in December of 2020.