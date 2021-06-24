Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Surprising Original Titles That We Almost Had For Friends

By Shane O'Neill
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly 20 years have elapsed since the series finale of "Friends" hit the airwaves, but the legendary program refuses to become a thing of the past. Thanks in large part to streaming services becoming a premier way of consuming media and HBO Max's once-in-a-lifetime cast reunion special, it has kept itself just as relevant today as it was when it arrived on the small screen in 1994. Its enduring presence in the digital age has allowed fans new and old to learn more about how it came to be behind the scenes, finding a new level of appreciation for it as a result.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Warren Littlefield
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Factinate#Central Perk#Nbc#Abc#Crane Kauffman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Mandalorian’ Creator Jon Favreau Almost Starred In ‘Friends’

When most movie and TV fans nowadays think of Jon Favreau, there are two franchises that immediately jump to mind — Star Wars and Marvel. The talented actor/director/producer is the creator of the immensely popular The Mandalorian series on Disney+, and has made a name for himself as Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey, Jr.) driver and best friend in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Celebritiesphiladelphiaherald.com

Jennifer Aniston didn't understand Matthew Perry's anxiety

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Actors Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry have known each other for over 25 years now, but there are still some things Aniston is discovering about her former 'Friends' co-star. As per Us Weekly, Aniston recently explained that she had no idea that Perry struggled with...
Celebritiespioneerjury.com

Jennifer Aniston had no idea about the Anxiety level of Matthew Perry while Filming ‘Friends!”

While looking back to shoots days of ‘Friends’, the American Actress, Jennifer Aniston revealed that she never got to know about the ‘self-torture,’ Matthew Perry, her costar experienced on the set. While speaking to the media Aniston stated, “I wasn’t aware of Perry’s ‘self-torture’ while they filmed the hit series. She further mentioned, “I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry if he didn’t get that laugh and the devastation that he felt. Which makes a lot of sense.”
Behind Viral Videoswttspod.com

Friends: The Cast Is Reuniting Again On YouTube!

Warner announces marathon and lives on YouTube by Friends: The Reunion. Friends: The Reunion will have a marathon special and an exclusive live for Warner’s YouTube channel. As part of the celebrations for the launch of Friends: The Reunion, Warner decided to do an exclusive marathon and a live one on YouTube.
YogaNME

Jennifer Aniston comments on Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ struggles

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out in support of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry’s mental health struggles. The actor, who played Rachel opposite Perry’s Chandler in the hit sitcom, responded to his comments about experiencing anxiety on set. The one with all the delays: is ‘Friends: The Reunion’ worth the wait?
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What did Jennifer Aniston say about her failed romance with David Scwhimmer?

Jennifer Aniston He referred again to the rumored affair he would have had with David Schwimmer at the time they starred in “Friends”. In the sitcom they played one of the main couples, made up of Rachel and Ross, and in real life, contrary to what was always known, there was almost a relationship between them.
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Courteney Cox, Zac Efron nominated for Daytime Emmys

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): The Daytime Emmys aren't over yet! More nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were revealed on Monday. Courteney Cox, Zac Efron, and Mark Hamill are among the big nominees for the upcoming show. As per Variety, three days after awarding some of its top...
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Since the conclusion of ‘Friends,’ what has Matthew Perry been up to?

Since the conclusion of ‘Friends,’ what has Matthew Perry been up to?. From the show’s inception in 1994 through its conclusion in 2004, Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing. Since then, the entire ensemble of Friends has become household names, starring in award-winning films and other television shows. Perry revealed to...
TV SeriesPopculture

How 'Lucifer' Originally Ended Before Surprise Season 6 Renewal

Lucifer is coming back for Season 6, but that was not always the plan. Netflix initially wanted to cut the show off at five seasons, meaning the latest episodes fans saw were supposed to be the last. However, Lucifer's writers retooled some things and saved some key points of Season 5's original ending for the next season. In an interview with TV Line, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich explained that the Season 5 ending fans saw was not what they had originally planned. Spoilers for Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 ahead!
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and ends up getting chased by the FBI and mafia.