The Surprising Original Titles That We Almost Had For Friends

Nearly 20 years have elapsed since the series finale of "Friends" hit the airwaves, but the legendary program refuses to become a thing of the past. Thanks in large part to streaming services becoming a premier way of consuming media and HBO Max's once-in-a-lifetime cast reunion special, it has kept itself just as relevant today as it was when it arrived on the small screen in 1994. Its enduring presence in the digital age has allowed fans new and old to learn more about how it came to be behind the scenes, finding a new level of appreciation for it as a result.