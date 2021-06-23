For King & Country to perform at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park here welcomes for KING & COUNTRY to the All-Star Amphitheater on Saturday. “for KING & COUNTRY have inspired millions with uplifting and beautifully crafted music, especially during the last year when the song ‘God Only Knows’ became a beacon of hope during difficult times,” Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures’ marketing communications manager, said in a news release. “We are very excited to share that message of hope and an unforgettable performance with our guests when the band takes the stage this Saturday.”