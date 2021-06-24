PSEG vows fight to keep operating LI power grid

A top executive at PSEG, operator of the region's electric grid, on Wednesday told LIPA and its board that the embattled New Jersey company has no intention of going away. PSEG Long Island president Dan Eichhorn's statement came as LIPA trustees were briefed on a new report from a LIPA Isaias task force that found that while PSEG has made progress in fixing and testing systems that failed during the August storm, the utility is still relying on "out of date" outage management software running on "antiquated" hardware.