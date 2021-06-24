Why Irvin Irving From Bosch Looks So Familiar

There's a few people that you might expect to see in a new Matrix movie, people like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Laurence Fishburne. That trio were major building blocks for the original trilogy of films but only two will be seen in the upcoming fourth film in the series. Speaking in a new interview with Collider, Fishburne was asked if he was tired of being asked if he's in the movie, saying: "I completely understand that, that makes sense. It would make sense that people ask me that....I am not in the next Matrix movie and you'd have to ask Lana Wachowski why, 'cause I don't have an answer for that."