Three-year prison term for former Mexican governor who laundered bribe money in Texas
A federal judge in Corpus Christi sentenced a former Mexican border state governor to three years in prison Wednesday for his role in a Texas money laundering scheme. Jorge Juan Torres López, 67, who served as interim governor of Mexico’s Coahuila state for much of 2011, is the first public official to be sentenced in a massive corruption investigation that began nearly a decade ago in San Antonio.www.expressnews.com