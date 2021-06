The number of calls from Billings residents seeking assistance from the Billings Fire Department has nearly doubled in the last decade. In 2010, the department received 10,825 calls for service, and the volume steadily climbed to 18,284 last year. In large part it's the result of the city's growth over the last 10 years — population in Billings has grown by about 6,000 people between 2010 to 2020. But it also reflects Billings' growing crime rate, something that's of increasing concern to city leaders.