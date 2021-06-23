Water Cooler: Charcuterie on a budget

Livermush, hog’s head cheese, souse, and liver pudding are the cured meat staples of the Deep South. I was probably about ten when I had my first taste of pâté. It was at a small, hole-in-the-wall French bistro and café in Charleston, South Carolina, that I still frequent as an adult. I remember sitting up at the high-top counter and smelling the rich black coffee that was brewing, seeing all the brightly colored murals and pictures of past guests plastered on the walls, and looking out to the left to see horse-drawn carriages clicking and clacking down the street. I’d never been outside my little city (and still haven’t been outside the United States), so for me, that early afternoon lunch was as close as I could imagine France to be. I don’t quite remember which family member I was with, but it was someone who knew how to feed my curiosity and mind with a meal.