Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Water Cooler: Charcuterie on a budget

By Rachel Baker rachelb@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharcuterie boards are excellent for entertaining during the summer, but they have a reputation for costing an arm and a leg. If you make one at home, however, you have a lot of options for substituting charcuterie staples with more affordable options that can be just as tasty. The most...

www.spokesman.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Boards#Gouda Cheese#Types Of Cheese#Muenster Cheese#Charcuterie#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
Ina Eats In

This chicken dish will blow your mind! Recipe included.

You will love this Parmesan crusted chicken in mushroom sauce! Perfectly crisp and tender chicken infused in rich mushroom sauce with so much flavor. Not only the does mushroom sauce make the chicken taste outstanding, it makes it moist and extra juicy.
Food & Drinksanediblemosaic.com

Microwave Corn on the Cob – The BEST Way!

Microwave corn on the cob is the BEST way to cook fresh corn! The corn steams in the husks and locks in the moisture, resulting in juicy, flavorful corn that’s quick and easy to make with minimal effort. And bonus, after corn is microwaved the husks and silk just slip off!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Avoid Olive Garden Salads, According To One Employee

Perhaps most known for its famous soup, salad, breadstick deals, Olive Garden is an Italian franchise restaurant that serves your favorites in a somewhat casual setting at lower prices than you'd find at most standalone Italian restaurants. In fact, their breadsticks are so famous that they've garnered tons of copycat recipes trying to help home chefs recreate the savory and delicious flavors they evoke. (You can check out this one!) And even Food Network has jumped in the copycat train when it comes to their salad.
Recipesrecipes.net

Panko-Crusted Chicken Bites with Apricot-Mustard Sauce Recipe

Crispy chicken bites are coated with panko, parmesan, and herbs then served with a sweet-tangy mustard sauce to make a tasty snack. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and fit with a wire rack. Spray with cooking spray; set aside. Place flour in...
Charleston, SCtastecooking.com

Long Live Country Charcuterie

Livermush, hog’s head cheese, souse, and liver pudding are the cured meat staples of the Deep South. I was probably about ten when I had my first taste of pâté. It was at a small, hole-in-the-wall French bistro and café in Charleston, South Carolina, that I still frequent as an adult. I remember sitting up at the high-top counter and smelling the rich black coffee that was brewing, seeing all the brightly colored murals and pictures of past guests plastered on the walls, and looking out to the left to see horse-drawn carriages clicking and clacking down the street. I’d never been outside my little city (and still haven’t been outside the United States), so for me, that early afternoon lunch was as close as I could imagine France to be. I don’t quite remember which family member I was with, but it was someone who knew how to feed my curiosity and mind with a meal.
RecipesWest Side Journal

Joha's Table: Hot summer and 7 Tips for charcuterie boards

Charcuterie boards are a staple in my kitchen, as creating these cute boards of meats and cheeses is one of my favorite things to do for my family and friends. It is a simple way to make a small meal without much effort and a fancy way to impress your guests.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fill-in-the-Blanks Charcuterie Boards

The Goverre Charcuterie Plate has defined easy-to-fill sections that make putting together a spread eminently effortless. The board contains 10 interlaced sections that are variably sized to accommodate foods of different dimensions and shapes. The Goverre Charcuterie Plate also provides three recipe cards to further refine the food assembly process, designed for consumers who are new to the art of charcuterie. When fully stocked, the spread comfortably feeds up to six people.
Food & Drinksmacaronikid.com

Locally Created Charcuterie Boards for all your Upcoming Celebrations

Fig&Bleu creates beautiful Custom Charcuterie Boards and Boxes with meats, cheeses, and so much more for any and all occasions. There are so many options and they are perfect for your upcoming celebrations or maybe a date night? You can connect with the owner, Samantha Bonnett, at Figandbleucharcuterie@gmail.com to place an order or ask a question.
Food & DrinksThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Lentils a nutritious summer staple

Looking for something light, cheap and nutritionally dense to eat all summer long? Look no further than the lentil. This versatile legume can be used in a variety of delicious and satiating cold salads for an easy and nutritious summer staple. Although lentils are often thought of for hearty soups...
Recipeshy-vee.com

8 Jarcuterie Recipes That Don't Require a Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie in a jar = Jarcuterie! It's easy to serve, easy to enjoy. Just like charcuterie, jarcuterie involves creatively combining foods that have different colors, textures, and flavors. And individual containers make it easy to customize pairings to suit any taste—sweet, savory, and even breakfast charcuterie ideas included!. Classic Bread...
Recipesredstickmom.com

Charcuterie Board Night: Making Dinner Easy

I can admit that I’m not the best cook. Some nights, I just don’t even feel like trying to come up with a meal. That doesn’t stop my family from being hungry though! With the kids growing tired of macaroni, grilled cheese sandwiches, or cereal, I had to come up with a new dinner idea.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Cheese and charcuterie boards make for colorful, flavorful entertaining with ease

Cheese and/or charcuterie boards are one of the most elegant, simple, casual, colorful, versatile and delicious ways to nosh, equally appropriate as an appetizer, post-meal delight or main event. In my house, we call this the “staple meal,” the thing thrown together last-minute — no cooking, no fussing — gathered from all corners of the fridge, pantry and countertop fruit bowl to create ...
Recipesseductioninthekitchen.com

Lemon Dill Potato Salad {No Mayo Potato Salad}

I am a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associate Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for me to earn fees to Amazon.com and affiliate sites. Lemon dill potato salad is a healthy potato salad that is delicious. This easy potato salad recipe is a great...
Holly Springs, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Charcuterie board business coming to Holly Springs in July

Holly Springs will soon have a store for people who want to elevate their snacks in the form of a ready-to-serve charcuterie board. Charcuterie boards are an assortment of meats, cheeses, artisan breads, olives, fruit, and nuts, all arranged on a serving board. The Gathering Board owner Andrea Huisman started...
Food & DrinksOn Milwaukee

MKE Charcuterie to cease operations next week

Times were uncertain in 2020 when sisters-in-law Courtney Reese and Patti Wainscott launched MKE Charcuterie, a business offering cheese and charcuterie boards for purchase. But for over a year, the two women have brought joy to others in the form of simple creature comforts. Despite success moving into 2021, the...
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

The Top 12 Charcuterie Boards For Every Occasion

Nothing goes together for a quick (yet delicious) appetizer quite like wine and cheese. Throw some cured meats, fruit, and nuts into the mix and you're on your way to making an incredible charcuterie spread. The food phenomenon has become a popular trend as of late, maybe because everyone has more time on their hands to perfect the visual aspect of making a charcuterie board or because we've all collectively become obsessed with the TikToks about them. Either way, a durable and aesthetically pleasing charcuterie board is officially a must-have in any kitchen whether you tend to host holidays, want a personal board for yourself, or are in the market for a thoughtful gift to give someone close to you. Here are the best boards for any situation.