Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Summer Youth and Crime Fighting Initiatives Unveiled in Prince George’s

washingtoninformer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the first full day of summer, Prince George’s County officials announced two initiatives to keep youth busy and combat violent crime. For the next few months, countywide activities will include officers from the police department’s COPS [Community Oriented Policing Service] unit holding regular meetings with community leaders, local sponsorship of youth tennis and soccer clinics and teenagers learning about safe driving with representatives from State Farm and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

www.washingtoninformer.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ladder Youth Foundation#The Universoul Circus#Salt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Royals
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Montgomery County, MDNBC Washington

Audit Recommends Changes to Montgomery County Police Training and Policies

An audit of the Montgomery County Police Department calls for increased training and changes to several department policies. Robert White was shot and killed by a police officer in Silver Spring almost three years ago. The officer was cleared of wrongdoing, but it led the county executive to request an independent audit of the department as he seeks to change the culture.
Capitol Heights, MDwashingtoninformer.com

Groundbreaking Underway for Six Prince George’s Schools

In one of the most historical moments for Prince George’s County public schools, Monday, June 28 served as the first of six groundbreakings for the construction of new buildings for an estimated 8,000 students. Dozens attended a ceremony to celebrate the new Walker Mill Middle School in Capitol Heights that...
Hyattsville, MDSo Md News.com

Care For All Coalition launched in Prince George’s County

In a press conference last Wednesday at CASA’s Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, advocacy groups launched a new health campaign 'Care for All Coalition.' Press conference participants included Councilmember Deni Taveras, partners, and impacted community members. Care for All is a joint campaign to expand primary care in Prince George’s County. The Care for All coalition is dedicated to creating a centrally administered universal primary care system to uninsured residents.
Upper Marlboro, MDWJLA

Prince George's County begins construction on six new schools

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) will break ground on six new schools this week to address growing enrollment, a middle school seat deficit and rapidly aging buildings. County leaders say it is cause for celebration. Six groundbreakings over three days for six new schools.
Dunkirk, MDSo Md News.com

Prince George's woman facing changes related to house parties

Charges have been filed in district court against a 56-year-old Prince George’s County woman in connection with house parties in an upscale Dunkirk neighborhood. The charges Kathy Elizabeth Williams is facing include one felony count for creating a common nuisance while administering a controlled dangerous substance. Documents on file in...
KidsNBC Washington

Program in Prince George's Aims to Build Trust Between Police and Kids

The Prince George’s County Police Athletic League (PAL) ended its Young Entrepreneurs Program (YEP) Thursday with a “Shark Tank”-style event where participants presented their business ideas to local business owners. YEP helps kids ages 11-17 become business owners themselves. For 20 years, PAL has been a crime prevention program bringing...
AdvocacyWTOP

Game-changing ‘Feed the Fridge’ program expands into Prince George’s Co.

A unique and growing effort to combat food insecurity in the D.C. region expanded Thursday as the program added another location in Prince George’s County, Maryland. “‘Feed the Fridge’ is a disruptive approach to solving hunger,” said Mark Bucher, founder of the program. Bucher co-owns the local Medium Rare restaurants...
Washington, DCWJLA

Free meal program expands to Prince George's County

In an effort to combat food insecurity, specifically in underserved communities, and help the hospitality industry that was hit hard during the pandemic, the Feed the Fridge program is expanding from Washington, D.C., and Montgomery County to Prince George’s County. Mark Bucher, Medium Rare restaurant owner, started the program. Now...
KidsWTOP

Summer Passport registration now open to kids in Prince George’s Co.

Children 12 to 18 years old in Prince George’s County can now register for a variety of safe and fun activities this summer. The Alsobrooks Summer Passport Experience offers programs that are centered on what the county calls the “3 E’s: Education, Experience/Entertainment and Entrepreneurship.”. Announcing the program in Hillcrest...
Summit County, OHbeaconjournal.com

Summit County working with consultant on racism as public health crisis

Summit County is planning to work with a Baltimore-based consulting firm on its work related to declaring racism a public health crisis. County Council on Monday approved entering into a $155,040 contract with UPD Consulting, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, to provide project management and consultation to the work of the Racism as a Public Health Crisis Special Review Committee.
Charles County, MDwashingtoninformer.com

Charles County Public Schools Rescinds Mask Mandate

The Charles County Public Schools announced masks are no longer mandatory on school campuses beginning Thursday. The school system said in a statement Wednesday that students, staff and visitors are still strongly urged to wear masks but will no longer be required to do so. However, students may be required...
Prince George's County, MDWTOP

1 killed in Prince George’s County shooting

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating the death of a man found shot Friday night. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in the Suitland area. Police found a man who had been shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives...