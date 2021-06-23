Summer Youth and Crime Fighting Initiatives Unveiled in Prince George’s
On the first full day of summer, Prince George’s County officials announced two initiatives to keep youth busy and combat violent crime. For the next few months, countywide activities will include officers from the police department’s COPS [Community Oriented Policing Service] unit holding regular meetings with community leaders, local sponsorship of youth tennis and soccer clinics and teenagers learning about safe driving with representatives from State Farm and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).www.washingtoninformer.com