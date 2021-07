Come July 1, Virginia will join a growing number of states to fold child care oversight into its Department of Education. The seemingly small shift signifies a major change in how the state is thinking about early childhood development. For years, child care and K-12 schools have been treated as separate services, overseen by different agencies with different expectations. Most child care programs have long been licensed by the Virginia Department of Social Services, which is more focused on regulatory compliance than the quality and content of classroom learning.