Pleasanton officials have launched an online survey to gather community input as part of the process to draft the city's upcoming Housing Element update. I encourage everyone to take the Housing Survey. It doesn't take long, but it does take some thought. If we don't participate in this process, the State will force Pleasanton to entirely change our housing to accomodate their vision. We will have high rise apartments lining every major street, including downtown. Developers will buy up existing homes and build 4 homes on a lot that held one home. We will lose our small town character and home values will plummet. Pleasanton is an expensive place to live. We all pay higher taxes to live here. We need to work as a community to have a voice in the way we want to see affordable housing built in Pleasanton.