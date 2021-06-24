12 Things to do in Memphis this weekend: June 24 - 27

What are your plans this weekend, Memphis? Let's kick it off early with a few Thursday events, featuring tacos, outdoor movies, and karaoke. Then roll into the weekend with some local haunts, a 90's dance party, board games with beers, and a brunch festival!

1. Torchy's Tacos Memphis Grand Opening Giveaway

Thursday June 24th @ 10am - Torchy's Tacos Memphis

Price: Free

To celebrate their Grand Opening Day, Torchy's Tacos will give special gifts to the first 100 Taco Junkies: a limited edition Torchy's t-shirt and free queso for one year!



2. Spring Movie Series at Greenbelt Park on Mud Island: Dream Girls

Thursday June 24 @ 7:30pm - Greenbelt Park on Island Drive

Price: Free

The Downtown Neighborhood Association is partnering with the Downtown Memphis Commission to host an outdoor Spring Movie Series for 8 weeks in Greenbelt Park on Thursdays. The weekly event is free to the public and will open at 7:30 pm with the movie starting at 8:00. Food trucks will be at the events but you are also encouraged to stop by your local favorites in Harbor Town to grab a bite before the movie or bring it with you picnic style! For more information, check out their Facebook page.

3. Karaoke at Local on Main - Downtown Memphis

Thursday June 24th @ 9pm - Local on Main

Price: Free

Join the karaoke party every Thursday at Local Gastropub on Main, hosted by CRASH ENTERTAINMENT and DJ SuperBrad. Whether you're singing onstage or from the audience, you're sure to have a good time!

4. Haunted Pub Crawl by Historical Haunts Memphis

June 25 @ 7:30pm - The Broom Closet - South Main Street

Tickets: $25 per person, ages 21 & over (drinks not included)

www.historicalhauntsmemphis.com

Ghost stories aren't just for kids, this haunted pub crawl is for adults only! Take an informative and humorous walking tour of Downtown Memphis restaurants, bars and taverns, where you'll enjoy the intoxicating tales of haunted Memphis and have spirits with the spirits!

5. ExEl Horse Show at the Germantown Civic Center

June 25th, 26th & 27th - Germantown Civic Center

Price: Free

Join Experience Equestrian League for the 2021 ExEL Hunter Jumper Horse Show. Held at the Germanton Civic Center (Germantown Charity Horse Show Grounds), the show lasts all weekend with three exciting days of challenges, opportunity, and new experiences! See their Facebook page for full details of the event.

6. DreamFest Weekend at the Levitt Shell

June 25th, 26th & 27th - Levitt Shell, Overton Park

Price: Free

DreamFest Weekend is a weekend of events dedicated to promoting Memphis Music and artist collaboration. This 3-day event spotlights an impressive array of artists coming together in pursuit of a common goal: the promotion of unity, collaboration and community. DreamFest Weekend will feature a concert on Friday, GirlPower on Saturday, and Loungin’ In The Park on Sunday. For a complete lineup and schedule of events, see their official website.

7. Ladies' Night at Board to Beers

Friday June 25th @ 6 pm - 10 pm - Board to Beers, Midtown

Price: All ladies and non-binary participants play for free!

What started as a game collecting hobby has become a community gathering spot to enjoy friendly competition and cold, local brews. Try out one of the 600+ games available or bring in your own! Grab a local beer while you enjoy a little friendly competition with your friends. Ladies' Night is the last Friday of every month from 6:00pm-10:00pm. See their website for more details.

8. Canoes + Cocktails at Shelby Farms Park

Friday June 25th @ 7:15 pm - Hyde Lake, Shelby Farms Park

TICKETS: $35 - $75, food and drinks included. Purchase tickets here

Canoes + Cocktails is an event hosted by Shelby Farms Park and sponsored by Old Dominick Distillery, as a fundraiser for the daily operations of Shelby Farms Park and the Shelby Farms Greenline. Do something different this weekend and watch the sunset from a kayak, canoe or paddle board on Hyde Lake! Enjoy a guided evening sunset paddle on the lake followed by socially-distant cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, yard games and music at Hyde Lake Pavilion. Rent a canoe or kayak or BYO Boat. Check-in is at 7:15 and boats launch at 7:45. This is an adults only event, and tickets are selling fast so check for availability now.

9. Mud Day at the Botanic Garden

Saturday June 26th @ 10 am - 2 pm - Memphis Botanic Garden

Price: $5 per participant with Garden admission. No reservations required.



Celebrate International Mud Day at the Garden! This day was established worldwide to connect children to the natural world. Join in the fun for a mud-tastic time filled with mud pies, dirt seed balls, mud painting, and just plain old MUD.

10. Tales from Elmwood: A Cemetery Walking Tour

Saturday June 26th @ 10 am - Elmwood Cemetery

Tickets · $20 via Eventbrite

Buried at Elmwood Cemetery are 80,000 individuals, and they all have a story to tell. Yellow fever martyrs and heroes, Civil Rights leaders, madams, veterans of every major US war, steamboat disaster victims, city movers and shakers, rascals, musicians, and more. This tour is perfect for those who have never been to Elmwood, or for anyone who simply wants to hear a good story.

11. Let’s Brunch Memphis at Beale Street Landing Site

Saturday June 26th @ 12 pm - 3 pm - Beale Street Landing Site

Tickets: $45 at www.letsbrunchmemphis.com

Hosted by Let's Brunch Memphis and The Memphis Flyer, this is one tasty celebration you're not going to want to miss! ​Join the Memphis Brunch Festival and sample the very best brunch offerings from the best restaurants around the city - and tasty springtime cocktails to get you in the Brunch Spirit!

​Ticket includes entry to the event, food sampling, and 12 cocktail samples, with awesome entertainment. Proceeds benefit Volunteer Memphis. Attendance is limited so get your tickets now!

12. 90’s Night at the Blind Bear Speakeasy

Saturday June 26 @ 9pm - Blind Bear Memphis, Main Street

Join the party and dance all night to all your favorite hits from the 90's with DJ SuperBrad. Come for the party and stay for the Giggle Water! Check out their creative cocktail list and late night menu here.

