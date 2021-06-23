Canada unveils plans to make online hate speech a crime

With high prevalence of offensive language against the minorities in social media, counter hate speech generation is considered as an automatic way to tackle this challenge. The counter hate speeches are supposed to appear as a third voice to educate people and keep the social red lines bold without limiting the freedom of speech principles. The counter hate speech generation is based on the optimistic assumption that, any attempt to intervene the hate speeches in social media can play a positive role in this context. Beyond that, previous works ignored to investigate the sequence of comments before and after counter speech. To the best of our knowledge, no attempt has been made to measure the counter hate speech impact from statistical point of view. In this paper, we take the first step in this direction by measuring the counter hate speech impact on the next comments in terms of Google Perspective Scores. Furthermore, our experiments show that, counter hate speech can cause negative impacts, a phenomena which is called aggression in social media.