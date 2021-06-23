Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Guest opinion: New energy- and money-saving law embodies best of Montana Legislature

By ED GULICK
Billings Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d like to share a story from the 2021 legislative session that proves Montanans can come together on a bipartisan basis to pass commonsense legislation that works for everyone. This story proves that we can find creative solutions that grow our economy while protecting our environment. It proves we can pass laws that create jobs while preserving the clean air, land, and water that make Montana such a treasured place to live, work, play, and raise our families. It’s the story of an innovative idea that was introduced in two previous legislative sessions before being passed in 2021 with a Democratic sponsor, bipartisan support in both chambers, and a Republican governor signing it into law.

billingsgazette.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana Legislature#Energy Efficiency#New Energy#Economy#Montanans#Democratic#Republican#High Plains Architects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...