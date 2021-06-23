Guest Opinion: State Legislature may soon destroy California as we know it
State lawmakers have decided that they know better than the rest of us how we should live. That is the message Sacramento is sending with dozens of legislative bills that, if passed, will all but destroy local control over housing and development. Your community's future will no longer be determined by you and your local elected representatives, but by developers and speculators armed with money and state laws that empower them to control local land use.pleasantonweekly.com