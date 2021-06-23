HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues Festival Returns to Kenosha's Lakefront

Kenosha – The HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues festival returns with a dynamic jazz duo. Internationally acclaimed Pianist Alex Bugnon and Saxophonist Marion Meadows will both perform at Kenosha's most festive lakefront music event on Saturday August 21st. Both Artists performed individually at the regional festival in prior years. Meadows played in 2010 and Alex Bugnon in 2011. “We are so very lucky to have these giants of jazz returning to Kenosha to perform at the festival and help raise funds for the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund. We are especially grateful they have returned since many acts are not touring yet due to COVID“ says Tim Mahone, committee member.