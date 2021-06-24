Rapper Phipps paroled; long claimed innocence in death case

It started with an attempt at humor during a team meeting in April. Brandon, the principal investigator (PI), expressed gratitude for the work of a team member, Chris, then bemoaned the big shoes that would be left to fill if Chris was hit by a bus. Not long before, a friend and colleague had died suddenly, and we had seen the people who worked most closely with him worry and wonder, in the midst of their grief, who would continue the research, advise the graduate students, track down the data files, and lead the national coordinating center. We had both taken steps toward personal end-of-life planning since the onset of the pandemic, and we realized it could be relevant to our work lives, too. But it wasn't until our team meeting that the reality really hit home. “As the PI, I have details and documents no one else has access to,” Brandon realized. “What happens if I get hit by a bus?”