New Orleans, LA

Rapper Phipps paroled; long claimed innocence in death case

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rapper McKinley “Mac” Phipps has been released from prison after being granted parole in the case of a 2001 shooting at a south Louisiana nightclub. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that Phipps was released late Tuesday, hours after parole was granted by the state parole board.

www.crossroadstoday.com
