As the United States inches closer to legalization, yesterday Justices on Mexico’s highest court have essentially decriminalized cannabis by allowing adults to possess and cultivate small quantities of marijuana without penalty. The Justices have given lawmakers until April 30 to create legislation regulating the use of cannabis by adults. Having said that, Mexico’s House and Senate lawmakers did not agree on a plan prior to the deadline. Mexico’s Supreme Court also mandated that the Health Department begin issuing permits to members of the public who wish to either possess or grow personal use quantities of cannabis.