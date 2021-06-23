D.C. Leaders Discuss Statehood During Senate Hearing
District leaders testified in front of a Senate committee on June 22, making the case for the city to become the 51st state of the union. D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton and Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in support of Sen. Thomas Carper’s (D-Del.) bill granting the District statehood. Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, University of Michigan School of Law scholar Richard Primus and Marc Morial, the president of the National Urban League, also testified on behalf of Carper’s statehood legislation.www.washingtoninformer.com