D.C. Leaders Discuss Statehood During Senate Hearing

In April, a Wall Street Journal editorial described the issue of Washington, D.C., statehood as a “dilemma” and the current push to make it happen as an unconstitutional “gambit.” Washington Post columnist George Will zeroed in on the 23rd Amendment as the “impediment” to D.C. statehood. Texas’s Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who signed a letter to President Biden along with 21 other state attorneys general opposing D.C. statehood, said: “If Washington D.C. unlawfully becomes a state, which is what many Democrats are proposing now, it will not join the others in equal standing. Rather, it will create a superstate that has privilege and primacy over all others.” His reasoning was, as we say in the law, mere dicta — color commentary rather than legal argument.