The Chevrolet Camaro is unlikely to survive much longer. It's had its worst first-quarter sales in a decade and, although production of the 2021 model has resumed, it still hasn't been updated in forever. While the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger have been bossing sales, the now-ancient Camaro can't keep up because it's just not good enough. And while epic models like the Mustang GT350 and Challenger Super Stock have been grabbing headlines for Ford and Dodge over the past couple of years, Chevy hasn't built anything really noteworthy for the Camaro. But things could have been very different. According to a new report from Motortrend, Chevy almost built a sixth-generation Camaro Z/28.