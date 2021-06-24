Sea Of Thieves' Pirates Of The Caribean Expansion Makes It A Lot Less Painful To Play Alone

The biggest draw of A Pirate's Life, the new expansion content for Sea of Thieves, might be Captain Jack Sparrow and the many other Pirates of the Caribbean characters now a part of the live game's world. But while it's nice to delve into the crossover content to see nods to both Disney's films and its theme park attractions, the story and Easter eggs aren't the reason you should check out A Pirate's Life. What the new expansion really excels at is giving new pirates and lone scallawags a new, low-stakes way to engage with Sea of Thieves without the threat of getting riddled with enemy cannonballs and losing hours of progress.