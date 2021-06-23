National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning for Lassen, Plumas counties
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lassen and Plumas counties until 5 p.m. today. At 4:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Davis 14 miles northwest of Beckwourth, moving northwest at 30 miles-per-hour. There are reports of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, fencing and trees. Locations impacted include Susanville, Susanville Municipal Airport, Janesville, Beckwourth, Lake Davis, Antelope Lake, Grizzly Campground, Standish, Boulder Creek Campground, Junction Highway 36 and Highway 44, Lone Rock Campground, Lightning Tree Campground, Long Point Campground, Grasshopper Flat Campground and Honey Lake.www.lassennews.com