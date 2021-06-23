25 Hilarious Pokedex Entries That Make Us Shout WHAT

There are all kinds of great adventure games out there that it’s easy to get some recommendations on what to play whether you’re after something a bit more current to more iconic classics. However, if you’re looking for something a bit more current and gives you a ton of emotions while playing then you’ll likely find Life is Strange popping up on a ton of lists. This game from Dontnod Entertainment is truly a classic to go down in history and we did end up getting some big news for the IP not that long ago. For instance, we know that there is a new installment in the works from developers Deck Nine, but with it comes a remastered edition of the original Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before The Storm.