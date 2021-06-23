Marvel’s Avengers No Longer Showcases IP Address
Streaming is a massive outlet right now. It’s a means to grow a community, gain new friends, and for some personalities, a means to turn a profit doing what they love. As streaming becomes more mainstream, the urge for developers to send out copies of games early to these channels has also grown. We’re seeing more channels gain early access and share content to a certain extent with their followers. If a game is great and streamers are enjoying themselves then it’s a potentially great tool to get more units sold.gameranx.com