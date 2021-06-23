OHA’s gift card offer for first dose vaccinations continues

MONMOUTH — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is providing $100 gift cards for first dose COVID-19 vaccines at two of Salem Health’s vaccine clinics this week. Today (June 23) and Friday, June 25, $100 Safeway or Fred Meyer gift cards will be given to those who receive their first-dose vaccine at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (walk-ins must arrive by 4 p.m.). Beginning June 22, $100 Fred Meyer gift cards will be given to those who receive their first dose vaccine at the Oregon State Fair & Expo Center in Salem, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gift card supply is limited and will be offered only while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis, for both walk-in and scheduled appointments at each location.