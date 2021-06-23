Cancel
Indigenous group in Canada announces discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – A Canadian indigenous group announced on Wednesday the “horrific and shocking discovery” of hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school, just weeks after the discovery of other children’s remains shook the country. The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said in a statement...

wtvbam.com
AmericasPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Don’t be deceived, Canada is awful

Though comparisons to George Orwell’s work have come to border on platitude, they are apt in the case of Canada. Illiberalism has spread through its great northern expanses, perhaps ironically, via fiat from its duly elected (often liberal) governments. The decline of liberty in the great white north ought to serve as a warning to people in the United States of what is to come should we fail to quell the flames of progressivism within our borders.
IndiaPosted by
TheConversationCanada

No longer 'the disappeared': Mourning the 215 children found in a mass grave at Kamloops Indian Residential School

Content warning: This piece contains distressing details about Indian Residential Schools A macabre part of Canada’s hidden history made headlines last week after ground-penetrating radar located the remains of 215 First Nations children in a mass unmarked grave on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Like 150,000 Indigenous children that were taken from their families and nations and placed in residential schools, the 215 bodies of children, some as young as three, located in Tk’emlúps were part of a larger colonial program to liquidate Indigenous nations of their histories, culture and foreclose on any future. To do this,...
Public HealthTravelPulse

Trudeau Says Canada Will Open Borders to Vaccinated Travellers

Canada is prepared to open its borders to vaccinated travellers, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But he’s not saying just when that will happen. In his strongest public comments yet on the matter, Trudeau on Monday said Canada is looking at how it could start welcoming visitors from out of the country as Canada’s COVID-19 situation continues to improve.
EducationInternational Business Times

Survivor Of Indigenous Boarding School In Canada Recalls Painful Times

It is a lifetime since she left, but Evelyn Camille's throat tightens as she returns to her old indigenous boarding school in western Canada to honor the 215 pupils whose bodies were discovered in a mass grave. "Many children tried to run away from here," she recalls, the memories of...
Americasz-lane.com

How Thousands of Indigenous Children Vanished in Canada

OTTAWA — The announcement last month that the remains of 215 Indigenous children had been found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School left the nation reeling. Flags throughout Canada were put at half-staff and impromptu memorials comprising children’s moccasins or shoes, often marked with “215,” have sprouted,...
AmericasPosted by
UPI News

Hundreds of child remains found at old indigenous school in Canada

June 24 (UPI) -- Hundreds of remains have been found in unmarked graves at a former Canadian school for Indigenous children in Saskatchewan, the second such discovery in the country over the past month. The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said Wednesday a search of the former Marieval Indian Residential...
AmericasPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

More than 600 bodies found at Canada Catholic indigenous school, tribal leader says

The bodies of at least 600 people were found at the site of a former Catholic residential school for indigenous children, a Canadian tribe said Thursday. Using ground-penetrating radar, a search of the Marieval Indian Residential School site in Saskatchewan resulted in 751 "hits," according to Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme. That indicates at least 600 bodies were buried there, as radar operators say equipment could give results with a margin of error of 10%, the Associated Press reported.
Religionhilltimes.com

Canada should revoke diplomatic relations with Holy See if Catholic Church won’t apologize for residential schools; and church should be subpoenaed, search warrants issued, says NDP MP Green

NDP MPs Matthew Green, left, Leah Gazan, centre, and Charlie Angus, right. Ms. Gazan says she hopes Pope Francis will listen to calls and come on Canadian soil and apologize to residential schools and their families. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade. Pope Francis and the Catholic Church should...
Advocacyairdrietoday.com

Hundreds gather at Tepee to honour lost Indigenous children

Medicine Hat - Hatters turned out in the hundreds to the Saamis Tepee Thursday evening to pay tribute to the young lives lost to residential schools, to remember the inter-generational pain they caused and to express hope for reconciliation in the future. People of all ages – Indigenous and non-indigenous...
EducationOZY

Hey, Teacher! Indigenous School Wrongs Are Global

When news broke last month that the remains of at least 215 children had been found at what was once Canada’s largest residential school, in the country’s westernmost province, many began wondering whether the discovery was just the tip of the iceberg. South of the Canadian border, hundreds and perhaps thousands of children are believed to have died in church- and government-run residential schools in the 19th and 20th centuries. The conventional thinking among white settlers was that native people needed to be reformed, modernized and educated, and that a Christian education would put all that in place; in practice, whole cultures were wiped out. Decades on, it remains a horrifying and still-unreconciled issue for Indigenous communities across the U.S. and Canada. And with two churches on Indigenous land in Canada burned down using liquid accelerants on Monday, controversy is set to rumble on.
ReligionIJR

Justin Trudeau Demands Pope Apologize After Discovery of Unmarked Graves

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is demanding that Pope Francis apologize for the Catholic church doing the Canadian government’s bidding now that two sets of mass graves have been found at former residential schools for indigenous children. Four Catholic churches have been burned in British Columbia, all near a former...