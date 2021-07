Final Fantasy VII Remake once felt like a dream at best, but that all changed when it was officially revealed at E3 2015. It went through some development troubles that led to the game being brought internally at Square Enix, leading to multiple delays. What was once thought to be just a dream became reality last April when Final Fantasy VII Remake finally released, though it was only the first part of an undetermined at this time series. While it is still likely years away from the next entry, Square Enix has delivered the much expected PS5 upgrade as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade alongside a brand new DLC expansion starring everybody’s favorite ninja Yuffie.