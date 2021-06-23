Cancel
Digital Identity Verification Spends to Surge by 2026

By Tony Zerucha
crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe amount business spends on digital identity verification processes is forecast to nearly double over the next five years, data from Juniper Research suggests. The processes, which include selfie scans, address checks and knowledge-based authentication will generate a $9.4 billion spend in 2021 but grow to $16.7 billion in 2026. COVID-19 is a main reason for the surge, as more companies were forced to digitally onboard users in socially distanced times. Like many online behaviors, the pandemic accelerated already present trends more than it created new ones.

www.crowdfundinsider.com
