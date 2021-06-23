Digital Identity Verification Spends to Surge by 2026

My heart sank last week when I noticed the hashtag #NHSDataGrab trending on twitter. Public anxiety about the use of their medical – or indeed any personal data - is entirely understandable. As Elizabeth Denham, the Information Commissioner said “It is clear that there remains considerable confusion regarding the scope and nature of the [data-sharing plans], among both healthcare practitioners and the general public . . . It is sensible for NHS Digital to take more time to engage with its stakeholders and consider the feedback it is receiving about its plans.” The backlash has caused the NHS to delay their plans to pool the full medical histories of 55 million patients in England into a single database.