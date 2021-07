A man who said he wanted to throw a grenade at a police station has been jailed for terror and explosives offences.Mohammed Chowdhury, 24, was arrested after meeting with an undercover police officer who was posing as an arms dealer at a Costa Coffee branch in London.Chowdhury paid £300 for what he believed to be a real grenade, but was immediately arrested in a sting by armed police.He was convicted of attempting to possess an explosive with intent to endanger life or property in February, following a trial at the Old Bailey.Chowdhury had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of...