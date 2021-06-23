Midday Fix: Chicken Khudi Kebabs & Indian Grilled Street Corn

You can visit Tasting India today and every other Wednesday at the Andersonville Farmer’s Market, from 3-7 pm. Guests can also get a culinary backstage pass via Tasting India’s bi monthly Indian Regional menus (sign up via the website!). The Menus shed light on the lesser known regions of India, with a dual goal of educating diners about the variety of Indian cuisines beyond Butter Chicken and Naan, but to also help folks feel a sense of adventure through their palette! Each menu accompanies a brief history and/or cultural context behind the dishes and comes with a detailed spreadsheet of heating instructions.