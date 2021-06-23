Dragon Age 4 Rumored for EA Play Event in July, Alpha File Discovered

Electronic Arts has revealed first details for this year's EA Play Live showcase. The event will be hosted by Austin Creed, also known as WWE's Xavier Woods. The pre-show will begin on July 22nd at 10 a.m. PT. The main showcase will follow, but a specific time has not been announced. Unfortunately, EA has not provided any additional information regarding the event, or which games fans might expect to see during this year's presentation. Hopefully, the publisher will have plenty of exciting things to reveal for the rest of the year, and maybe for the start of 2022, as well!