Dragon Age 4 Rumored for EA Play Event in July, Alpha File Discovered
Rumor in the gaming industry has it that Electronic Arts is debuting something about the upcoming Bioware RPG, Dragon Age 4, in July. The smart money is on the game appearing in the EA Play event, which is happening on July 22. There’s more than just speculation to back this up, however: An alpha file was discovered on the PlayStation Store that somehow relates to Dragon Age 4, though we don’t know any of the specifics.gameranx.com