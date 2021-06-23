Cancel
Engineering

Dr. Anastasia Volkova #ShapeTheWorld @INWED1919 #INWED21

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anastasia Volkova is the cofounder of FluroSat and Regrow Ag. If there’s one thing that frustrates Anastasia Volkova, it’s inefficiency. So when she realized she could combine remote sensing data with scientific modeling to improve crop yields, reduce the use of agricultural chemicals, and make better use of water, she knew she’d found her life’s work. It didn’t matter that she was still pursuing her doctorate in aerospace at Sydney University or that she would need to single-handedly raise more than $5 million in startup money.

blog.adafruit.com
#Startup#Chemicals#Flurosat#Regrow Ag#Mit Technology Review#Sydney University
Economymit.edu

MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Prof. Michael Cusumano, deputy dean of Sloan, speaks with Meghna Chakrabarti of On Point on the growth of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and whether AWS should be broken off from Amazon. “We have also seen cloud computing evolving into being like an operating system – so it’s more than a utility, it’s a development environment,” says Cusumano. “It has become a platform for innovation, so we have to be careful with what we do with it.”
Economyesnaexpo.com

Dr. Shamina Hossain-McKenzie

Dr. Shamina Hossain-McKenzie is a Principle Member of the Technical Staff in the Cyber Resilience R&D department at Sandia National Laboratories. She received her electrical engineering Ph. D. and Master’s degrees, focusing on power system analysis, from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2017 and 2014, respectively, and her electrical engineering B.S. degree from Washington State University in 2012.
Public Health360dx.com

CRISPR-Based Wearable Diagnostics Enable SARS-CoV-2 Detection Through Mask

NEW YORK – As the COVID-19 pandemic progressed through 2020 and into 2021, it became increasingly apparent that mask wearing was essential to slowing the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Now, researchers at Harvard University's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering are looking to turn masks into wearable devices that could help diagnose viral infections in individual users long after the current pandemic has run its course.
Sciencetecheblog.com

Scientists Discover Nanowire Network at “Edge of Chaos” Could be Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough

University of Sydney and Japan’s National Institute of Materials Science (NIMS) scientists have just discovered that artificial networks of nanowires can be trained to react like a brain when electrically stimulated, thus opening pathways to artificial intelligence research. By maintaining the nanowire network in a brain-like state at the “edge of chaos,” tasks can be performed at the optimal level. Read more for a video about the “Edge of Chaos” theory and additional information.
Softwarenetworthynewz.com

Science Technology The future starts with Industrial AI

“Domain expertise is the secret sauce that separates Industrial AI from more generic AI approaches. Industrial AI will guide innovation and efficiency improvements in capital-intensive industries for years to come,” said Willie K Chan, CTO of AspenTech. Chan was one of the original members of the MIT ASPEN research program that later became AspenTech in 1981, now celebrating 40 years of innovation.
TechnologyEurekAlert

'Edge of chaos' opens pathway to artificial intelligence discoveries

Scientists at the University of Sydney and Japan's National Institute for Material Science (NIMS) have discovered that an artificial network of nanowires can be tuned to respond in a brain-like way when electrically stimulated. The international team, led by Joel Hochstetter with Professor Zdenka Kuncic and Professor Tomonobu Nakayama, found...
Engineeringpcdandf.com

State-of-the-Art Technology Flashes

Updates in silicon and electronics technology. Ed.: This is a special feature courtesy of Binghamton University. IBM unveils world’s first 2nm chip technology. SIBM announced a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the world’s first chip announced with 2nm nanosheet technology. The new design is projected to achieve 45% higher performance and 75% lower energy use than today’s 7nm chips. IBM said this new frontier in chip technology will accelerate advancements in AI, 5G and 6G, edge computing, autonomous systems, space exploration, and quantum computing. The technology would likely not be in high volume production until 2024. (IEEC file #12281, Semiconductor Digest, 4/27/21)
ScienceEurekAlert

Hinnov coordinates new multi-university collaboration

Hinnov Coordinates New Multi-University Collaboration on History of Earth-Moon Parameters and Solar System Fundamental Frequencies. Linda Hinnov, Professor, Atmospheric, Oceanic, and Earth Sciences, is coordinating a new three-year, $4.4 million project funded by the Heising-Simons Foundation called the CycloAstro Project (https://sites.google.com/view/cycloastro ) that will integrate science from paleoclimatology, geophysics, and astronomy together with collaborators at University of Wisconsin, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Yale University, UC Santa Barbara and University of Hawaii, and an educational/early career program called the CycloCohort Program at Mason led by Dr. Rocio Caballero-Gill (AOES; Award 223874), to study the evolution of the Solar System, Earth-Moon dynamics, and the Earth's paleoclimate system.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 could be headed to a scary place

As COVID-19 vaccine coverage expands in the U.S. and we get back to some semblance of normalcy, there is a high risk of sleepwalking into a catastrophic next phase of the pandemic and a return to lockdowns. It is likely that variants will emerge that evade all existing vaccines. The...
Businessstateofpress.com

Zoom to acquire German startup to bring real-time translation to meetings – TechCrunch

The companies did not share the terms of the deal, but with Kites, the company gets a team of top researchers, who can help enhance the machine-learning translation knowledge at the company. “Kites’ talented team of 12 research scientists will help Zoom’s engineering team advance the field of [machine translation] to improve meeting productivity and efficiency by providing multilanguage translation capabilities for Zoom users,” the company said in a statement.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Push for African Genomes

The Three Million African Genomes effort hopes to sequence the genomes of about 300,000 African individuals a year, the Economist writes. It notes that while Africans make up 17 percent of the global population, less than 2 percent of sequenced human genomes are from African individuals. This gap, Ambroise Wonkam from the University of Cape Town, who has proposed the 3MAG project, needs to be closed, as he tells the Economist.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

GANs from scratch

Neural networks aren’t limited to just learning data; they can also learn to create it. One of the classic machine learning papers is Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) (2014) by Ian J. Goodfellow, Jean Pouget-Abadie, Mehdi Mirza, and others. GANs take the form of two opposing neural networks one learning to generate fake samples while the other tries to separate the real samples from the fakes.
ChemistryAGU Blogosphere

AGU’s Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems (G-Cubed) journal to become open access

We are excited to announce AGU’s journal Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems (G-Cubed), which publishes research on the chemistry, physics, geology and biology of Earth and planetary processes, will become open access and all content published in the journal will be freely available starting 1 January 2022. G-Cubed is moving to open access for new manuscript submissions effective 8 September 2021.
Astronomywrur.org

Nell Greenfieldboyce

Nell Greenfieldboyce is a NPR science correspondent. With reporting focused on general science, NASA, and the intersection between technology and society, Greenfieldboyce has been on the science desk's technology beat since she joined NPR in 2005. In that time Greenfieldboyce has reported on topics including the narwhals in Greenland, the...
Public HealthSilicon Valley

Face masks that can detect coronavirus: Harvard, MIT researchers create wearable tech

The face mask that you wear in the future could alert you of a coronavirus diagnosis, thanks to researchers at Harvard University and MIT. Researchers have created wearable biosensors that can detect the presence of the virus in a person’s breath. These button-activated masks give COVID results within 90 minutes in a simple-to-read format similar to an at-home pregnancy test.
Scienceyale.edu

Barron appointed Dilley Professor of Statistics and Data Science

Andrew Barron, an expert on statistical information theory, probability limit theorems, and neural networks, has been appointed the Charles C. and Dorothea S. Dilley Professor of Statistics and Data Science, effective immediately. He is a member of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences in the Department of Statistics and Data...
ScienceHPCwire

Berkeley Lab’s Lin Lin Honored with Simons Foundation Award

June 29, 2021 — Lin Lin, a faculty scientist in Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s (Berkeley Lab) Mathematics Group, a mathematician in Berkeley Lab’s CAMERA Center, and an associate professor in the Department of Mathematics at UC Berkeley, has been selected to receive a prestigious Simons Investigator in Mathematics award from the Simons Foundation. Lin’s research focuses on the development of efficient and accurate numerical methods for electronic structure calculations.
SciencePosted by
geekspin

Scientists discover a potential new ancient human species

A group of scientists at the Hebei GEO University said that a skull found in China in 1933 possibly belongs to a new, ancient human species. The scientists, whose findings were published in the journal The Innovation last Friday, gave the potential new species to which the skull belonged the moniker, Dragon Man. Their analyses found that the owner of the skull is between 138,000 and 309,000 years old.