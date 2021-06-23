Dr. Anastasia Volkova #ShapeTheWorld @INWED1919 #INWED21

Dr. Anastasia Volkova is the cofounder of FluroSat and Regrow Ag. If there’s one thing that frustrates Anastasia Volkova, it’s inefficiency. So when she realized she could combine remote sensing data with scientific modeling to improve crop yields, reduce the use of agricultural chemicals, and make better use of water, she knew she’d found her life’s work. It didn’t matter that she was still pursuing her doctorate in aerospace at Sydney University or that she would need to single-handedly raise more than $5 million in startup money.